Porto vs Moreirense Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Porto will welcome Moreirense to Estadio do Dragao for a Primeira Liga matchday 18 fixture on Saturday (January 20th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 victory over Braga at the same venue over the weekend. Fabio Cardoso broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, while Evanilson made sure of the result from the spot in the 49th minute.

Moreirense, meanwhile, claimed a 3-1 away victory over Estoril. Pedro Aparicio and Marcelo scored first half goals to give them a two-goal lead, while Alan added a third in the 74th minute. Joao Carlos scored a 90th-minute consolation strike against them.

The victory left them in sixth spot, having garnered 29 points from 17 games. Porto sit in third spot with 38 points to their name.

Porto vs Moreirense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their most recent clash came in August 2023 when Porto claimed a 2-1 comeback away win on the opening day of the current campaign.

Four of Moreirense's last five league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Porto have won their last seven home games in all competitions, scoring at least two goals on six occasions.

Four of Moreirense's last five away games have produced less than three goals.

Moreirense have the best defensive away record in the league, having conceded just six goals in nine games on their travels.

Porto have won six of the last seven head-to-head games (one draw).

Porto vs Moreirense Prediction

Porto are off the pace in the title race and are currently eight points off table-toppers Sporting Lisbon having played one game fewer. Sergio Conceicao's side cannot afford to drop too many more points and will be aiming for a win here to keep up pace with the top two.

Moreirense are flying high and full of confidence and have lost just one of their last 12 league games (seven wins). However, they face a daunting task up next as they face a side whom they have not won against in seven attempts.

Porto have been on a roll at home in recent games and we are backing the Dragons to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Moreirense

Porto vs Moreirense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Porto to score in both halves