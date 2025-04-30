Porto vs Moreirense Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2, 2025

Porto host Moreirense at the Estadio do Dragao on Friday in the Primeira Liga. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways as they aim for a third-place finish.

Porto lacked any attacking threat and were duly punished in a 2-0 loss to relegation-threatened Estrela Amadora last weekend. They can no longer earn UEFA Champions League qualification but are contenders with Sporting Braga for the sole UEFA Europa League qualification spot.

Moreirense, meanwhile, have nothing to fight for going into the final month of the season but could secure a top-half finish despite managing one win in their last five games.

They dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Nacional last time out. Moreirense are 10th, 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Porto vs Moreirense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 33 times, with Porto leading 24-3.

Porto have scored 13 times in the last five meetings in the fixture.

Moreirense haven't scored in four of their last five league games in the fixture.

The two sides have met thrice this season. Porto have won twice by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0, while Moreirense won the other 2-1.

The Dragons have the third-best offensive record in the Portuguese top division this season, with 57 goals scored.

Moreirense have scored 36 times in the Primeira Liga this term, the most by any team in the bottom half of the pile.

Porto vs Moreirense Prediction

Porto are heavy favourites due to the sheer gulf in quality between the two teams. Moreirense will need to be at their best to get a result against a much stronger side. They have, however, struggled on the road recently and could lose this one.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Moreirense

Porto vs Moreirense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of Moreirense's last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of their last seven matchups.)

