Porto vs Moreirense prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Porto will kick off the new year with the visit of Moreirense to the Estadio Dragao for a matchday 12 clash in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The hosts come into this clash in third place on the table and ended last year on a high by twice coming from behind to defeat Vitoria Guimares 3-2 away from home.

Moreirense also ended 2020 on a winning note, picking up a 1-0 victory at home to Santa Clara.

The visitors occupy ninth spot on the table, with 13 points from 11 league games.

Porto vs Moreirense Head-to-Head

This will be the 25th meeting between the sides, with Porto boasting the superior head-to-head record.

The Dragons have 17 wins and two draws to their name, scoring 49 goals and conceding 19, while Moreirense were victorious on just two previous occasions.

Their most recent clash came in July on the penultimate matchday of last season. In that match, Porto ran riot in a 6-1 victory and were confirmed as champions.

Porto vs Moreirense Team News

FC Porto

The hosts have two players sidelined by injury, with Mouhamed Mbaye and Ivan Marcano (both ACL) unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Ivan Marcano, Mouhamed Mbaye

Suspension: None

Moreirense

Pedro Nuno and Pedro Amadar (both ACL) are unavailable through injury, while Sori Mane is in doubt with a muscle problem.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Vitor Campelos.

Injuries: Pedro Nuno, Pedro Amadar

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Sori Mane

Porto vs Moreirense Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Malang Sarr, Chancel Mbemba, Wison Manafa; Sergi Oliveira, Fabio Vieira, Felipe Anderson; Otavio, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

Moreirense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mateus Pasanito; Abdu Conte, Steven Vitoria, Lazar Rosic, Anthony D'Alberto; Filipe Soares, Fabio Pacheco, Alex Soares; Lucas Rodrigues, Fabio Abreu, Walterson Silva

Porto vs Moreirense Prediction

Porto have been nearly invincible at home this season, with just one loss from six matches at the Dragao. They have won the other five.

The hosts come into this game on a 16-game unbeaten run, with only one draw against Manchester City registered in that run.

With four points separating them from table-toppers Sporting Lisbon, the defending champions will be eager to keep pace with their rivals. Porto are expected to be too strong for Moreirense on home soil.

Prediction: Porto 4-1 Moreirense