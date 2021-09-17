Porto vs Moreirense prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Porto and Moreirense will trade tackles for three points on matchday six in the Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Prior to that, they played out a 1-1 draw with defending champions Sporting Lisbon last weekend.

Moreirense also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Famalicao on home turf last Sunday. Rafael Martins and Andre Luis were on the scoresheet for the hosts and Simon Banza scored a brace for Famalicao.

That draw left Os verdes e brancos in 15th place and they are just above the relegation zone on goal difference. Porto sit in third spot with 11 points garnered from five matches.

Porto vs Moreirense Head-to-Head

Porto have 18 wins from their last 26 matches against Moreirense. Six matches ended in a draw while the visitors have just two wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in April when goals from Nahuel Ferraresi and Mehdi Taremi saw the sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The home side are unbeaten in their last six matches this term. Moreirense are yet to register a win this campaign, drawing three and losing two of their five league matches so far.

Porto form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-W

Moreirense form guide: D-D-L-D-L

Porto vs Moreirense Team News

Porto

Toni Martínez is suspended for the double booking he received against Sporting Lisbon. Goalkeeper Augustin Marchesin is yet to recover from his knee surgery and will miss the game. Pepe suffered an injury in the Champions Leaguematch against Atletico Madrid and is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Augustin Marchesin

Suspension: Toni Martinez

Doubtful: Pepe

Moreirense

Galego and Nikola Jambor have both been sidelined by injuries. There are no suspension concerns for manager Joao Henriques.

Injuries: Galego, Nikola Jambor

Suspension: None

Porto vs Moreirense Predicted XI

FC Porto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Joao Mario, Chancel Mbemba, Ivan Marcano; Mateus Uribe, Sérgio Oliveira; Otavio, Luis Diaz, Jesus Corona; Mehdi Taremi

Moreirense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mateus Pasinato (GK); Abdu Conte, Lazar Rosic, Artur Jorge, Paulinho; Filipe Soares, Fabio Pacheco, Goncalo Franco; Felipe Pires, Rafael Martins, Yan

Porto vs Moreirense Prediction

Porto have title aspirations this season and their unbeaten start to the season is unlikely to be too threatened by Moreirense.

The home side simply have too much firepower for the visitors and we are backing them to triumph in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Moreirense

