Porto vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Porto will host Nacional at the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have enjoyed a brilliant start to their league campaign and sit atop the table with 12 points from an obtainable 12 as they begin their push for a first Primeira Liga title since the 2021-22 campaign.

They beat rivals Sporting 2-1 in their game before the international break, with Luuk De Jong and William Gomes getting on the scoresheet midway through the second half before an own goal from Nehuen Perez later on spurred a frantic finish to the contest.

Nacional, meanwhile, endured a difficult start to their season as they went winless in their first three games. However, they picked up their first win of the campaign last time out, beating Casa Pia 2-0 on the road via goals from Paulinho Boia and Jesus Ramirez.

The visitors sit mid-table in ninth place with four points from four games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally when they return to action this weekend.

Porto vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 50th meeting between Porto and Nacional. The hosts have won 37 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won eight times with their other four contests ending level.

The visitors have lost all but one of their last 11 games in this fixture.

Porto have scored 11 goals in the Primeira Liga this season. Only Sporting (13) have managed more.

Nacional have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine league games stretching back to last season.

Porto vs Nacional Prediction

Dragões are on a remarkable four-game winning streak and will head into the weekend clash on a high. They have won their last five games at the Estadio do Dragao and are well poised to add a sixth on Saturday.

Nacional's latest result ended an eight-game winless streak in competitive action and they will be looking to take inspiration from that this weekend. They are, however, significant underdogs heading into Saturday's game and will need something extra special to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Nacional

Porto vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

