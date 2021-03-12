Porto vs Paços de Ferreira prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Porto will welcome Pacos de Ferreira to the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday for a matchday 23 fixture in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Juventus which saw them secure progression to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Pacos posted a 2-0 victory over Nacional last weekend. A first-half brace from South African Luther Singh helped Pepa's side pick up all three points.

There was no impact on their respective league standings. Porto remain in third spot, 10 points behind table-toppers Sporting Lisbon. Pacos de Ferreira sit in fifth place.

Porto vs Paços de Ferreira Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 41 occasions in the past and, as expected, Porto have the superior head-to-head record.

The Dragons have 30 wins to their name, scoring 81 goals and conceding 24. Pacos de Ferreira were victorious on five previous occasions, while six games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2020 when second-half goals from Malang Sarr and Luis Diaz helped Porto pick up a 2-1 victory in the League Cup.

Porto's recent form has left a lot to be desired. They have just two wins from their last five games in all competitions. Pacos de Ferreira have also won two of their last five league games.

Advertisement

Porto form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Pacos de Ferreira form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Porto vs Paços de Ferreira Team News

Porto

The hosts have Mouhamed Mbaye ruled out with an ACL injury. There are no suspension worries for manager Sergio Conceicao.

Injury: Mouhamed Mbaye

Suspension: None

Pacos de Ferreira

The visitors have defender Jorge Silva ruled out with a muscle injury. There are no suspension worries for Pacos.

Injury: Jorge Silva

Suspension: None

Porto vs Paços de Ferreira Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Augustin Marchesin (GK); Zaidu Sanusi, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Nanu; Mateus Uribe, Fabio Vieira, Otavio; Luiz Diaz, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

Pacos de Ferreira Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi (GK); Pedro Rebocho, Maracas, Marcelo, Fernando Fonseca; Bruno Costa, Stephen Eustaquio, Luiz Carlos; Luther Singh, Douglas Tanque, Helder Ferreira

Quando te dizem que em breve os adeptos vão voltar 💛#DefendeOAmarelo pic.twitter.com/xznth8HSm5 — FC Paços de Ferreira (@fcpf) March 12, 2021

Porto vs Paços de Ferreira Prediction

Advertisement

Porto's form has been inconsistent but they will have been buoyed by their elimination of Juventus from Champions League. The defending champions have a slim chance of retaining their title but will be looking to push Sporting all the way.

Pacos have impressed this season and are capable of causing an upset but we are predicting a straightforward victory for the home side.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Pacos de Ferreira