Porto vs Pacos Ferreira Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5, 2022

Porto will welcome Pacos Ferreira to the Estadio do Dragao in Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday (November 5).

The hosts are winless in their last two league outings. After a 1-0 home defeat against Benfica a fortnight ago, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Santa Clara last week. Porto ended their UEFA Champions League group campaign with a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in midweek to top Group B.

Liga Portugal @ligaportugal



bit.ly/PredictorLigaP… Diz-nos quem vão ser os vencedores desta jornada e MELHOR: aponta-os no 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 Diz-nos quem vão ser os vencedores desta jornada e MELHOR: aponta-os no 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫⚽️👉 bit.ly/PredictorLigaP… https://t.co/9Nom0B6Glh

Pacos Ferreira, meanwhile, are dead-last in the Portuguese Liga standings and are winless in 11 games. They lost their third straight game, losing 1-0 to Maritimo last week. Porto are strong favorites at home against the struggling visitors.

Porto vs Pacos Ferreira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Porto-based rivals have locked horns 51 times across competitions. As expected, Porto have dominated proceedings, leading 39=5, while seven games have ended in draws.

Porto are on a four-game winning streak against Pacos, scoring at least twice in each game.

The hosts have won their last 11 home games against Pacos across competitions.

Porto have scored at least twice in their last 12 home games against Pacos across competitions.

The hosts are unbeaten in 35 of their last 38 league games, while Pacos have lost 11 of their last 13.

Pacos have the worst attacking record in the league, scoring just seven goals in 11 games.

Porto vs Pacos Ferreira Prediction

Porto have a solid home record, winning four of five league games, losing the other. They have dominated proceedings against Pacos and should continue their dominant run.

The visitors are the only team without a win this season. Given their poor away record against Porto, the hosts should secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Pacos Ferreira

Porto vs Pacos Ferreira Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Porto to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Mehdi Taremi to score any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes