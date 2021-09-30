Porto vs Pacos Ferreira prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Porto will host city rivals Pacos Ferreira at the Estadio do Dragao in a Primaira Liga matchday eight fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing by Liverpool at the same ground in the UEFA Champions League. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were all among the goals in the victory for the Reds.

Pacos Ferreira had to settle for a share of the spoils with Belenenses on home turf last weekend. Alioune Ndour and Safira scored second-half goals to help the visitors snatch a point from a two-goal deficit at halftime.

That draw left Os Castores in eighth spot in the table, having garnered nine points from seven matches. Porto sit second on 17 points and are four points behind table-toppers Benfica.

Porto vs Pacos Ferreira Head-to-Head

The hosts have 31 wins from their last 42 matches against Pacos Ferreira. Seven previous games have ended in draws while the visitors were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in March, when goals from Pepe and Sergio Oliveira gave Porto a 2-0 home win.

Porto's defeat to Liverpool halted an unbeaten run that stretched back to a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League in April. Pacos Ferreira are currently on a four-game winless run.

Porto form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-D

Pacos Ferreira form guide: D-L-D-D-W

Porto vs Pacos Ferreira Team News

Porto

Otavio is still sidelined with a hamstring injury while defender Pepe will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Injury: Otavio

Doubtful: Pepe

Suspension: None

Pacos Ferreira

Fernando Fonseca and Joao Vigaria have been sidelined with injuries. Stephen Eustaquio has served out his suspension for the red card he received against Boavista and should be available for selection.

Injuries: Fernando Fonseca, Joao Vigaria

Suspension: None

Porto vs Pacos Ferreira Predicted XI

FC Porto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Joao Mario, Chancel Mbemba, Ivan Marcano; Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira; Otavio, Luis Diaz, Jesus Corona; Mehdi Taremi

Pacos Ferreira Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Ferreira (GK); Vitorino Antunes, Maracas, Marco Baixinho, Ze Uilton; Nuno Santos, Rui Pires, Luiz Carlos; Lucas Silva, Denilson, Helder Ferreira

Porto vs Pacos Ferreira Prediction

Porto's recent run of form has been super impressive and they will be eager to get back to winning ways after the thrashing by Liverpool in midweek.

Also Read

The home side are overwhelming favorites in this game and, barring an unlikely upset, Porto should secure a comprehensive victory.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Pacos Ferreira

Edited by Peter P