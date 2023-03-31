Porto vs Portimonense Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2023

Porto will host Portimonense at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday in another round of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid campaign but find themselves well behind in the race for the league title as they head into the final quarter of the season. They played out a goalless draw against Braga in their last game and had the better chances to get on the scoresheet despite a subpar offensive display.

Porto sit second in the league table with 58 points from 25 matches and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Portimonense have had mixed results this season but look set to retain their top-flight status despite recent struggles. They were beaten 1-0 by Vizela in their last game and had looked set to come away with a point before their opponents scored a late winner.

The visitors sit 14th in the league table with 26 points from 25 games. They will be desperate to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play this weekend.

Porto vs Portimonense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between Porto and Portimonense. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won the other.

The hosts have won their last 10 games in this fixture.

Porto have conceded 17 league goals this season. Only league leaders Benfica (14) have conceded fewer.

Portimonense have scored 18 goals in the Primeira Liga this season. Only two teams have scored fewer, both of which currently occupy the drop zone.

The Dragons have picked up 30 points on home turf in the league this season, the second-highest in the Portuguese top flight so far.

Porto vs Portimonense Prediction

Porto are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last four matches. They have lost just one home game since the start of the year and will be looking forward to Sunday's game.

Portimonense, meanwhile, are on a four-game losing streak and have won just two of their last 13 games across all competitions. They have lost their last seven away matches and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Portimonense

Porto vs Portimonense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

