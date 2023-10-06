Porto vs Portimonense Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023 

Porto welcome Portimonense to the Estadio Dragao for a Primeira Liga matchday eight fixture on Sunday (October 8).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 home defeat to 10-man Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Ferran Torres' strike in first-half stoppage time helped the visitors leave with all three points despite Gavi's dismissal late on.

The Dragons now turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat at arch-rivals Benfica in O Clássico last weekend.

Portimonense, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-2 win at Vizela. Carlinhos scored a brace to help the Alvinegros leave with all three points after Vizela had come back from two goals down.

The victory took Portimonense to 11th place in the standings, having garnered eight points from seven games. Porto, meanwhile, are third with 16 points to show for their efforts after seven outings.

Porto vs Portimonense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have won all 15 meetings with Portimonense.

Their most recent meeting in April 2023 saw Porto win 1-0 at home.

Porto have won the last 11 meetings with Portimonense, keeping a clean sheet in the last five.

Four of Porto's last five games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Portimonense's last six league games have had goals at both ends, while five of their seven league outings have produced at least three goals.

Porto vs Portimonense Prediction

Porto welcome Portimonense to the Dragao with a point to prove. They were thoroughly outplayed by Benfica in the derby last weekend.

They followed that up with a spirited display against Barcelona but were infuriated by decisions that went against them. An expectant crowd will want Porto to start on the front foot.

Portimonense, meanwhile, have struggled in this fixture and are heavy underdogs to leave with anything. Their games have been typically high-scoring affairs this season, but the visitors are unlikely to pose much of a threat to Porto's defense.

Expect Sergio Conceicao's side to cruise to an emphatic win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Porto 4-0 Portimonense

Porto vs Portimonense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Porto to score over 1.5 goals