Porto vs Portimonense prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Porto and Portimonense will square off at the Estadio do Dragao in a Primeira Liga fixture on Saturday.

The hosts secured a narrow 1-0 away win over Vitoria Guimares last week to retain their six-point advantage at the summit of the table. Mehdi Taremi's first-half penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides, while the Iranian also missed a second-half spotkick.

Portimonense also triumphed over Famalicao with the same scoreline. Welinton Junior scored in the 41st minute to guide his side to all three points.

The win saw them hold on to the 12th spot in the table with 32 points to show for their efforts in 29 matches.

Porto vs Portimonense Head-to-Head

Porto were victorious in each of their last 12 meetings with Portimonense, scoring 37 goals and conceding 12.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021. Pedro Sa's first-half own goal was added to after the break by Vitinho and Otavio to guide the Dragons to a comfortable 3-0 away win.

Saturday's hosts are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have won their last three matches on the bounce. Portimonense returned to winning ways last weekend after embarking on a 14-game winless run in all competitions.

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Portimonense form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Porto vs Portimonense Team News

Porto

Wilson Manafa and Mateus Uribe are unavailable due to injuries, while Bruno Costa is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Wilson Manafa, Mateus Uribe

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Bruno Costa

Portimonense

Lucas Possignolo is suspended due to the injury-time red card he received against Famalicao, while Adewale Sapara is injured.

Injury: Adewale Sapara

Suspension: Lucas Possignolo

Porto vs Portimonense Predicted XI

Porto (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Fabio Vieira, Stephen Eustaquio, Vitinha, Otavio; Evanilson, Mehdi Taremi

Portimonense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Samuel (GK); Filipe Relvas, Willyan, Pedrao, Julien Dacosta; Carlinhos, Pedro Cunha; Ivan Cortes, Lucas, Shoya Nakajima; Welington Junior

Porto vs Portimonense Prediction

With just domestic action to focus on, Porto can channel all their energy into trying to wrest back the league crown from Sporting Lisbon. Sergio Conceicao's side are well on their way to winning a 30th league title and their strong run of form could be set to continue.

Portimonense are unlikely to pose much of a threat and, barring an unlikely upset, the home side should cruise to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Portimonense

