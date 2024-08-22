Porto vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2024

FC Porto welcome Rio Ave to Estadio Dragao for a Primeira Liga matchday three fixture on Saturday (August 24). The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 win over Santa Clara last weekend.

Ivan Jaime and Galeno scored to put Porto two goals up by the 25th minute. The game was effectively decided when Santa were reduced to 10 men just past the hour-mark.

Rio, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over SC Farense. Patrick Williams' 31st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory took them to 11th spot in the points table with three points from two games. Porto, meanwhile, are one of five sides to have garnered maximum points after two games.

Porto vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have 38 wins from their last 52 head-to-head games with Rio, who have won twice.

Their most recent clash was a goalless draw in February.

Five of their last seven head-to-head games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Porto are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions, winning the last seven.

Rio have drawn 10 of their last 14 league games.

Seven of Rio's last eight league games have seen both sides score.

Porto vs Rio Ave Prediction

Porto had a disappointing campaign last season, ending the campaign in third spot, a whopping 18 points off eventual champions Sporting Lisbon.

The Dragons parted ways with long-serving manager Sergio Conceicao over the summer. His former assistant Vitor Bruno has started the new era with three victories, including a Super Cup triumph over Sporting.

Rio are fresh off last weekend's victory. They may be the underdogs but claimed a point in a goalless draw on their most recent visit to this stadium. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Rio

Porto vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: Porto/Porto

