Porto vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18 2023 

Porto will welcome Rio Ave to Estadio do Dragao for a Primeira Liga matchday 21 fixture on Saturday (February 18).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Sporting Lisbon in last weekend's marquee fixture. Mateus Uribe put the visitors ahead before Pepe gave the Dragons a two-goal lead in the fourth minute of injury time. Youssef Chermiti bagged a consolation for Lisbon late on.

FC Porto @FCPorto Começamos em boas mãos



🤚Vítor Baía é o primeiro convidado de "A Hora dos Craques"



🗓Sexta 23h Porto Canal Luzes, câmara, ação...Começamos em boas mãos🤚Vítor Baía é o primeiro convidado de "A Hora dos Craques"🗓Sexta23hPorto Canal Luzes, câmara, ação... 🎬 Começamos em boas mãos 😏✋⚽🤚Vítor Baía é o primeiro convidado de "A Hora dos Craques"🗓Sexta ⌚23h 📺 Porto Canal https://t.co/sSYWnojT4Z

Rio Ave, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-0 home win over Estoril. Andre Pereira opened the scoring from the spot 20 minutes into the second half before Joao Graca made sure of the result in the fifth minute of injury time.

The victory saw Vilacondenses climb to 11th in the standings, having garnered 24 points from 20 games. Porto, meanwhile, occupy second spot with 48 points, five points behind league leaders Benfica.

Porto vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 48 previous occasions, with Porto leading 35-2.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Rio Ave claim a shock 3-1 home win on matchday four of the current campaign. That ended their 38-game winless run against the Dragons siince 2004.

Porto are on a 21-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning their last nine.

The hosts have scored at least twice in seven of their last nine games across competitions and have kept a clean sheet in eight of their last ten competitive outings.

Rio Ave's victory over Estoril snapped a run of six games without a league win.

Porto vs Rio Ave Prediction

Porto seem determined to push Benfica all the way as they seek to defend their league crown. Sergio Conceicao's side have been on a roll and are unbeaten in their last 21 games across competitions.

The Dragons are coming off a morale-boosting win over Sporting Lisbon. They will also be keen to avenge their shock loss in the reverse fixture against Rio Ave.

FC Porto @FCPorto Quem mais? 🤩



#FCPRAFC Quando só faltam 𝟚 dias para regressares a CasaQuem mais? 🤩 Quando só faltam 𝟚 dias para regressares a Casa 🐉 Quem mais? 🤩#FCPRAFC https://t.co/3Np32xCLWD

The hosts should claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Rio Ave

Porto vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Full-time result: Porto/Porto

Poll : 0 votes