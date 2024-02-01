Porto vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Porto will welcome Rio Ave to Estadio do Dragao for a Primeira Liga matchday 20 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-1 away win over Farense last weekend. Evanilson scored a brace, with his goals coming either side of Alan Varela to guide their side to all three points.

Rio Ave, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Estoril on Wednesday. Emmanuel Boateng broke the deadlock for the home side in the 56th minute, while Heriberto Tavares drew the game level with five minutes left in regulation time.

The draw left them in 16th spot in the table, having garnered 17 points from 19 games. Porto are third with 44 points to show for their efforts in 19 games.

Porto vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have 38 wins from the last 51 head-to-head games. Rio Ave have just two wins to their name while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2023 when Porto claimed a 2-1 comeback away victory.

Porto are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions (six wins).

Rio Ave have managed just one win in their last nine league games, drawing six games in this sequence.

Porto have won their last eight games at home in all competitions, scoring at least two goals on seven occasions.

Rio Ave have the second-worst away record in the league with just four goals conceded in nine games on their travels.

Porto vs Rio Ave Prediction

Porto are five points behind current table-toppers Sporting Lisbon and will be looking to keep pace with the top two. The Dragons have been on a positive run of form, particularly at home, where they have not suffered defeat in any competition since the start of November.

Rio Ave are in the relegation zone and one point away from safety. Their away record has been poor and they are yet to win a game on the road all season.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Porto 4-0 Rio Ave

Porto vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Porto/Porto