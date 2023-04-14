Porto vs Santa Clara Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023 

Porto welcome Santa Clara to the Estadio do Dragao for a matchday 28 fixture in the Premier Liga on Saturday (April 15).

The hosts are coming off a morale-boosting comeback 2-1 win at Benfica in a potential title decider. Diogo Costa's tenth-minute own goal put the Eagles ahead, but Matheus Uribe drew the Dragons level on the cusp of halft-ime. Mehdi Taremi's 54th-minute strike was enough for Sergio Conceicao's side to leave the capital with all three points.

Santa Clara, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat against Vizela at home. Milutin Osmajic's 31st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams. The defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the standings with 15 points and ten points away from safety.

Porto remain in second spot, but their win over Benfica saw them reduce the gap on the leaders to six points.

Porto vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 19th meeting between the two sides, with Porto leading 15-2.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw the spoils shared in a shock 1-1 draw.

Four of Porto's last five home games have been decided by a single goal margin..

Santa Clara are on an 18-game winless run across competitions, losing 15 games, including the last eight in the league.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Four of Porto's last five home games across competitions have had more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Porto vs Santa Clara Prediction

Porto breathed new life into their title aspirations with their win over Benfica at the weekend. A defeat would have seen them fall 12 points behind the league leaders but their win saw them close the gap to six points with seven games remaining.

The defending champions will look to win all their games and are heavy favourites to claim maximum points against relegation-bound Santa Clara. Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. The hosts should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Santa Clara

Porto vs Santa Clara Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Porto to win both halves

