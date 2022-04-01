Porto vs Santa Clara prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Porto and Santa Clara will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 28 fixture on Monday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away win over Boavista before the international break. Fabio Vieira's goal in the 32nd minute proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Santa Clara played out a goalless draw with Belenenses on home turf. The stalemate meant they have drawn four of their last five league games, with their last two fixtures ending in a goalless stalemate.

Porto still hold a six-point advantage at the summit of the standings. Monday's visitors sit in the 10th spot, having garnered 31 points from 27 matches.

Porto vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 16 occasions in the past and Porto unsurprisingly have a much better record with 14 wins to their name. Santa Clara were victorious twice, while both sides are yet to play out a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in November. Luis Diaz' brace helped Porto secure a 3-0 victory away from home.

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Santa Clara form guide: D-D-W-D-D

Porto vs Santa Clara Team News

Porto

Wilson Manafa and Pepe are both unavailable due to injuries. Forward Mehdi Taremi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will undergo a late test to determine his availability.

Injuries: Pepe, Wilson Manafa

Doubtful: Mehdi Taremi

Suspension: None

Santa Clara

Costinha is the only injury concern for the visiting side. There are no suspension worries for manager Daniel Ramos.

Injury: Costinha

Suspension: None

Porto vs Santa Clara Predicted XI

Porto (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Fabio Vieira, Stephen Eustaquio, Vitinha, Otavio; Evanilson, Toni Martinez

Santa Clara Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Rocha (GK); Paulo Henrique, Cristian Gonzalez, Kennedy Boateng, Rafael Ramos; Hidemasa Morita, Carvalho; Oscar Barreto, Lincoln, Rui Costa; Crysan

Porto vs Santa Clara Prediction

Santa Clara are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, which has been inspired by improved defensive compactness. They will likely sit back to absorb the pressure of their hosts and might not offer too much in attack.

However, their efforts could be futile, as the difference in quality should shine through. Porto have their destiny in their hands to reclaim the league crown and we are backing the Dragons to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Santa Clara

