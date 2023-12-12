Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2023

Porto invite Shakhtar Donetsk to the Estadio do Dragao for their final group-stage game of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (December 13).

This is a winner-takes-all game, as the team coming out on top will finish at least second, securing a place in the knockouts. In case of a draw, Porto will finish second and Shakhtar will play in the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Porto suffered a 2-1 loss to Barcelona in their previous outing after Pepe had put them ahead in the 30th minute. Shakhtar, meanwhile, have registered back-to-back wins in the competition, including a 1-0 triumph over Antwerp last time around.

Porto registered a 3-1 win over Casa Pia in the Primeira Liga on Sunday while Shakhtar made it three wins on the trot with a 2-0 win over Veres Rivne in the Ukrainian Premier League two days earlier.

Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met seven times across competitions, with Porto winning four and drawing three.

They last met in the campaign opener in September, which Porto won 2-1.

One clean sheet has been kept in the fixture.

Shakhtar are unbeaten in four away meetings against Portuguese teams in European competitions since a 2-1 loss to Porto in 2011.

Porto have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last five home games in the Champions League, winning three and losing one.

Shakhtar have lost five of their last eight away games in the Champions League. This season, they have scored and conceded four goals apiece in two away games.

Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

Porto have an unbeaten record against Shakhtar and are strong favourites. They have won their last three home games, scoring nine goals and conceding once.

Head coach Sergio Conceicaoo remains without the services of Joao Mario, Wendell, Marcano and Gabriel Veron through injuries. Porto have kept clean sheets in three of their last five home games across competitions.

Shakhtar, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four games across competitions, keeping clean sheets and winning thrice. They have won three of their last four games in the Champions League.

Nonetheless, considering Porto's unbeaten record in the fixture and better goalscoring record in the competition, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Oleksandr Zubkov to score or assist any time - Yes