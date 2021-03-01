Porto vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Portugal 2020-21 

Porto and Sporting Braga will trade tackles in the second leg of their Taca de Portugal semifinal tie on Wednesday.

The fixture is firmly placed in the balance. A last-gasp strike by Fransergio Barbosa in the seventh minute of extra time ensured the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.

Braga come into this clash on the back of a 2-1 victory away to Nacional. First-half goals from Abel Ruiz and Fransiergo gave Carlos Carvalhal's side all three points on Sunday.

Porto were held to a goalless draw by table-toppers Sporting Lisbon. This ensured that the status quo was maintained at the top of the Primeira Liga table.

A place in the final against either Benfica or Estoril awaits the winner of this tie, with both sides set to give their all to achieve victory.

Porto vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head

This will be the 54th meeting between the two sides in all competitions. Porto have the much better record, with 29 wins and 13 draws to their name. Braga were victorious on 11 previous occasions.

Their latest meeting came on 10 February 2021 in the first leg of this semifinal. A ninth-minute strike by Mehdi Teremi was canceled out by Fransergio Barbosa. That game was characterized by extreme physicality.

Porto have been in fairly good form in the last two months and are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions. That run included a morale-boosting victory over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

Braga have fared much worse, with two losses in their last five games in all competitions. That included their elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Roma.

Porto form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D

Braga form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Porto vs Sporting Braga Team News

Porto

The hosts have two players ruled out of this fixture through injury. Mouhamed Mbaye (ACL) and Ivan Marcano (knee) are unavailable for selection.

Luiz Diaz and Mateus Uribe have served out their suspensions for the red cards they received in the first leg and they will be available for selection.

Injuries: Mouhamed Mbaye, Ivan Marcano

Suspension: None

Think 𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓!🧠⚡💨



Reflexos apurados de @AbelRuizOrtega na Madeira 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ZXfDkLzIdj — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) February 28, 2021

Braga

There are three injury concerns for Braga manager Carlos Carvajal. David Carmo (ankle), Francisco Moura (ACL) and Rui Fonte (ACL) are all sidelined.

There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: David Carmo, Francisco Moura, Rui Fonte

Suspension: None

Porto vs Sporting Braga Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Augustin Marchesin (GK); Zaidu Sanusi, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wison Manafa; Mateus Uribe, Fabio Vieira, Otavio; Luiz Diaz, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

Braga Predicted XI (4-4-2-): Matheus Magalhaes (GK); Ricardo Esgaio, Bruno Rodrigues, Vitor Tormena, Cristian Borja; Wenderson Galeno, Fransergio, Al Musrati, Ricardo Horta; Abel Ruiz, Lucas Piazon

Porto vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Games between Porto and Braga tend to be relatively open fixtures with chances created at both ends.

In light of this, we are predicting an entertaining game with both sides getting on the scoresheet. However, home advantage and superior firepower could see Porto edge this one.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Braga