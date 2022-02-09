Porto vs Sporting CP prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Porto are set to play Sporting CP at the Estadio do Dragao on Friday in the Primeira Liga.

Porto come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Armando Evangelista's Arouca in the league. Second-half goals from young midfielder Vitinha and centre-back Chancel Mbemba secured the win for Sergio Conceicao's Porto.

Sporting CP, on the other hand, beat Rui Pedro Silva's Famalicao 2-0 in the Primeira Liga. Goals from former Sevilla forward and Spain international Pablo Sarabia and midfielder Matheus Reis sealed the deal for Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP.

Porto vs Sporting CP Head-to-Head

In 40 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Sporting CP have won 14 games, lost 15 and drawn 11.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Primeira Liga, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from winger Nuno Santos for Sporting CP was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Colombian attacker Luis Diaz, now at Liverpool, for Porto. Porto had Spanish forward Toni Martinez sent off late in the second-half.

Porto form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Sporting CP form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-L-W-L

Porto vs Sporting CP Team News

Porto

Porto will be without right-back Wilson Manafa, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Sergio Conceicao is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Wilson Manafa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting CP

Meanwhile, Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim will be without Spanish right-back Pedro Porro, who is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pedro Porro

Porto vs Sporting CP Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Agustin Marchesin, Bruno Costa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi, Francisco Conceicao, Stephen Eustaquio, Mateus Uribe, Pepe, Mehdi Taremi, Fabio Vieira

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan, Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal, Ricardo Esgaio, Joao Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Matheus Reis, Pablo Sarabia, Pedro Goncalves, Islam Slimani

Porto vs Sporting CP Prediction

Porto lost some key players in January, with midfielder Sergio Oliveira joining Roma and winger Luis Diaz moving to Liverpool. They sit at the top of the league table, six points ahead of Sporting CP. However, losing Oliveira and Diaz could have serious repercussions for the rest of the season.

Sporting CP, on the other hand, signed English winger Marcus Edwards and Algerian striker Islam Slimani in January. They are currently 2nd in the league table, and still have a good chance of retaining the Primeira Liga.

A close match between the two Portuguese giants is on the cards, and a draw seems to be ideal.

Prediction: Porto 1-1 Sporting CP

