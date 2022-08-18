Porto vs Sporting CP prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2022-23

Porto are set to play Sporting CP at the Estádio do Dragão on Saturday in the Primeira Liga.

Porto come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Alvaro Pacheco's Vizela in the league. A late second-half goal from experienced Spanish centre-back Ivan Marcano sealed the deal for Sergio Conceicao's Porto.

Sporting CP, on the other hand, beat Rio Ave 3-0 in their most recent league game. A brace from attacker Pedro Goncalves and a goal from midfielder Matheus Nunes secured the win for Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP.

Porto vs Sporting CP Head-to-Head

In 43 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Porto hold the advantage. They have won 17 games, lost 14 and drawn 12.

The two clubs last faced each other in the second leg of the semi-final of the Taca de Portugal, with Porto beating Sporting CP 1-0. A late second-half goal from Spanish forward Toni Martinez ensured victory for Porto. Sporting CP had Spanish right-back Pedro Porro sent off.

Porto form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W

Sporting CP form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-D

Porto vs Sporting CP Team News

Porto

Porto will be without right-back Wilson Manafa. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Sergio Conceicao is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Wilson Manafa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting CP

Meanwhile, Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Daniel Braganca, while there are doubts over the availability of striker Paulinho.

Injured: Daniel Braganca

Doubtful: Paulinho

Suspended: None

Porto vs Sporting CP Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Diogo Costa, Joao Mario, David Carmo, Ivan Marcano, Zaidu Sanusi, Marko Grujic, Stephen Eustaquio, Mateus Uribe, Danny Loader, Toni Martinez, Mehdi Taremi

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan, Luis Neto, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio, Pedro Porro, Hidemasa Morita, Manuel Ugarte, Matheus Reis, Francisco Trincao, Marcus Edwards, Pedro Goncalves

Porto vs Sporting CP Prediction

Porto have sold some important players this summer, with Vitinha, Fabio Vieira, Chancel Mbemba and Francisco Conceicao all leaving the club. Having won the league last season, it remains to be seen whether the additions of David Carmo and Gabriel Veron help in ensuring the club retains the title.

Sporting CP, on the other hand, finished 2nd last season. They have been in the news of late as potential suitors for Cristiano Ronaldo. With star midfielder Matheus Nunes close to joining Wolverhampton Wanderers, it remains to be seen how they react to the departure.

A close game is expected, with a draw an ideal result.

Prediction: Porto 1-1 Sporting CP

