Porto vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2025

Porto will welcome league leaders Sporting to the Estádio do Dragão in a high-profile Primeira Liga clash on Friday. The visitors have 50 points from 20 games and have an eight-point lead over the third-placed Dragões.

The hosts had lost their first four games of the year but are unbeaten in their last three, playing out two draws. They played Rio Ave in their previous league outing earlier this week and were held to a 2-2 draw. Defenders Nehuén Pérez and Otávio scored in the second half.

Sporting are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins. They played Farense at home in the Primeira Liga last week and registered a 3-1 home triumph. Defenders Iván Fresneda and Ousmane Diomande scored in the first half while Conrad Harder added the third goal in the 88th minute.

Porto vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 252 times in competitive games. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 93 wins. Leões are not far behind with 86 wins and 73 games have ended in draws.

The league leaders have won their two meetings against the hosts this season, including a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture in August and a 1-0 triumph in the Taça da Liga semifinal.

Porto are unbeaten at home in the Primeira Liga this season, recording nine wins in 10 games.

Sporting are unbeaten in their last seven league games, recording three consecutive wins.

The visitors have outscored Dragões 56-44 in 20 league games and also have the better defensive record, conceding two fewer goals (15).

Four of the last six league meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with both teams scoring at least two goals in four games.

Porto vs Sporting Prediction

Dragões have won just one of their seven games in 2025, with that triumph coming in their away meeting against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the UEFA Europa League last month. They are unbeaten in their last 13 Primeira Liga home games, scoring at least two goals in 12 games, and will look to build on that form.

There is no team news update for Martín Anselmi as Iván Marcano, Marko Grujic, and Martim Fernandes remain sidelined with injuries. Otávio was booked last week and will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Leões are unbeaten in their last seven league games, scoring at least three goals in four games, and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have won just one of their last six away games across all competitions. They are winless in their last eight Primeira Liga away meetings against Porto, with three of the previous four ending in draws.

Nuno Santos and Pedro Gonçalves are long-term absentees while Geny Catamo was subbed off with an injury last week and will sit this one out. Viktor Gyökeres and Hidemasa Morita are major doubts.

Considering the recent history between the two rivals at the Estádio do Dragão, a closely contested draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Porto 2-2 Sporting

Porto vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

