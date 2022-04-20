Porto vs Sporting prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Portugal 2021-22

Porto invite Sporting to the Estádio do Dragão in the second leg tie of the Taca de Portugal semi-finals on Thursday.

Both sides have secured the cup title 17 times so far and will be looking to add more to their tally.

The winner of the game will face either Mafra or Tondela, who are in action in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

The first leg tie at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in March ended in a 2-1 win for Porto. A one-goal lead is not a concern for Sporting, who are more than capable of mounting a comeback here.

The hosts are the league leaders at the moment and are yet to lose a game in the Primeira Liga. They have a nine-point lead over Sporting at the top of the table and can afford to field a strong squad here at the expense of their league game against Braga three days later.

Porto warmed up for the fixture with a 7-0 win against Portimonense while the visiting side fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Lisbon rivals Benfica in their previous league outing.

Porto vs Sporting Head-to-Head

This will be the 243rd edition of the famed rivalry in competitive fixtures. Porto have a narrow 87-83 lead in wins while 72 games have ended in draws.

Dragões also enjoy the upper hand in Taca de Portugal fixtures, leading 15-13 in wins. The spoils have been shared 13 times in the cup competition between the two rivals.

Both of their league meetings this season ended in draws.

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Sporting form guide (Primeira Liga): L-W-W-W-W

Porto vs Sporting Team News

Porto

Wilson Manafá, Bruno Costa, and Mateus Uribe are out with injuries for the game. The game is coming too soon for Uribe but he should be available for the league game against Braga.

Injury: Wilson Manafa, Mateus Uribe

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Bruno Costa

Sporting

Leões have a clean bill of health for their trip to Porto after Zouhair Feddal joined the training sessions this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Porto vs Sporting Predicted XIs

Porto (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Eduardo Cossa; Fabio Vieira, Stephen Eustaquio, Vitinha, Otavio; Evanilson, Mehdi Taremi

Sporting CP (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan (GK); Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, Matheus Reis; Ricardo Esgaio, Pedro Porro, Matheus Nunes, Manuel Ugarte; Pablo Sarabia, Paulinho; Islam Slimani

Porto vs Sporting Prediction

Porto are without a loss in domestic tournaments this season and, barring games against Sporting and Gil Vicente, they have a win to their name against every other opponent they have faced at home this term.

Sporting will be vying to return to winning ways after a 2-0 loss at home to Benfica and, with a fully fit squad to choose from for the game, they are expected to put up a fight here.

Tensions flare when the two arch-rivals are in action against one another and, with a spot in the final up for grabs, the game should make for an interesting watch.

Nonetheless, given Porto's incredible home form, they are the favorites to progress into the final on aggregate, with this game likely ending in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Porto 2-2 Sporting

