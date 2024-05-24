Porto vs Sporting prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Portugal 2023-24

Porto square off against rivals Sporting at the Estadio Nacional do Jamor in the Taca de Portugal final on Sunday. Sporting won the Primeira Liga title this month and will look to complete the domestic double.

Porto are unbeaten in seven games across competitions, winning thrice on the trot. They reached a third straight final with 4-1 aggregate win over Vitoria Guimaraes.

Sporting, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions, winning nine. They beat arch-rivals Benfica 4-3 on aggregate to qualify for the Taca de Portugal final for the first time since 2019.

Porto vs Sporting Head-to-Head

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, locking horns 248 times across competitions, with Porto leading 91-84..

Sporting went unbeaten in two Primeira Liga meetings against Porto this season, winning 2-0 at home and drawing 2-2 away.

Porto form guide (Primeira Liga): W-W-W-D-W

Sporting form guide (Primeira Liga): W-W-W-D-W

Porto vs Sporting Team News

Porto

Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano are confirmed absentees for the reigning champions. Captain Pepe is a major doubt, as he's nursing an Achilees tendon injury and faces a race against time to prove his fitness.

Injured: Zaidu Sanusi, Ivan Marcano

Doubtful: Pepe

Suspended: None

Sporting

Goalkeepers Antonio Adan and Franco Israel are sidelined and are joined on the treatment table by Matheus Reis, who has a muscle injury.

Injured: Antonio Adan, Franco Israel, Matheus Reis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Porto vs Sporting Predicted XIs

Porto (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; Martim Fernandes, Ze Pedro, Otavio, Wendell; Alan Varela, Nico Gonzalez; Francisco Conceicao, Eduardo Gabriel Aquino Cossa, Wenderson Galeno; Evanilson

Sporting (3-4-3): Diogo de Carvalho Pinto; Neto, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Ricardo Esgaio, Hidemasa Morita, Morten Hjulmand, Nuno Santos; Francisco Trincao, Viktor Gyoekeres, Pedro Goncalves

Porto vs Sporting Prediction

Porto have won five of their last six games, scoring 13 goals. They have kept clean sheets in four of their six Taca de Portugal games. They are winless in two meetings against the Primeira Liga winners this term.

Sporting, meanwhile, are in great form, winning seven of their last eight games and keeping six clean sheets. They have scored at least twice in their six Taca de Portugal games.

The two rivals have met thrice in the Taca final, with the capital club winning twice. Sporting have been in better goalscoring form than the reigning champions. Having got the better of Porto in the league, the capital club should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Porto 1-2 Sporting