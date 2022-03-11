Porto vs Tondela prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Porto and Tondela will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga fixture at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday.

The hosts currently hold a six-point advantage at the summit of the standings, having garnered 67 points from 25 matches. Tondela sit in 16th spot and are one point away from safety.

Porto come into this game on the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Lyon in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie. Lucas Paqueta's 59th-minute strike helped the French outfit leave Portugal with a vital away win.

Tondela settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw in a relegation six-pointer against Belenenses on home turf last weekend. Jose Hernando and Abel Camara scored in either half to ensure parity was restored at fulltime.

Porto vs Tondela Head-to-Head

Porto have 12 wins from 14 previous matches against Tondela. One fixture ended in a draw, and another produced a win for Tondela.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when Mehdi Taremi's hat-trick helped Porto secure a 3-1 comeback victory away from home.

Porto form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-D

Tondela form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

Porto vs Tondela Team News

Porto

Wilson Manafa is the only injury concern for the hosts.

Injury: Wilson Manafa

Suspension: None

Tondela

Philip Tear and Jota Goncalves are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Philip Tear, Jota Goncalves

Suspension: None

Porto vs Tondela Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Pepe, Stephen Eustaquio, Vitinha, Otavio; Mehdi Taremi, Toni Martinez

Tondela Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pedro Trigueira (GK); Modibo Sagnan, Marcelo Santos, Jose Hernando; Neto Borges, Tiago Dantas, Sessi D'Almeida, Pedro Augusto, Bebeto; Daniel Dos Anjos, Rafael Barbosa

Porto vs Tondela Prediction

Porto are in firm control of their destiny in their quest to successfully wrest the league crown from Sporting Lisbon. The Dragons are on a fine run of form domestically and will be keen to secure a morale-boosting victory ahead of their second-leg clash with Lyon.

Tondela simply do not have the quality to match their hosts and barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Tondela

Edited by Peter P