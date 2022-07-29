Porto vs Tondela prediction, preview, team news and more | Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira 2022

The Primeira Liga champions and Taca de Portugal winners Porto will square off against Taca de Portugal runners-up Tondela at the Estádio Municipal de Aveiro in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira on Saturday.

Tondela will play in the LigaPro, the second-tier of Portuguese football, this season after being relegated last season from the Primeira Liga. However, they have qualified for the Super Cup for the first time in history after finishing second in the Taca de Portugal last season.

Porto are the most successful team in this competition, winning it 22 times, and are back in the final after missing out last season. Porto completed a league double last season and are strong favorites in this fixture.

The 2022-23 campaign will get underway for the two sides with this game and they will be in action in their respective league openers on Saturday.

Porto vs Tondela Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 16 times across all competitions thus far and, as one would expect, Dragões have been the better side in this fixture. They enjoy a healthy 14-1 lead in wins while just one game has ended in a draw.

Porto's 3-1 win in the Taca de Portugal final in May was their 13th win in a row against their southern rivals.

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W

Tondela form guide (all competitions): L-D

Porto vs Tondela Team News

Porto

Wilson Manafá is the only reported absentee for the reigning Primeira Liga champions on account of an injury. Diogo Costa, Wilson Manafá, Fábio Cardoso, and Otávio were handed suspensions by the Discipline Council due to their involvement in anti-Benfica chants last season and have not traveled with the team for the game.

Agustín Marchesín has agreed to join Celta Vigo but is eligible to play in this match.

Injury: Wilson Manafa.

Suspension: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: Diogo Costa, Wilson Manafá, Fábio Cardoso, Otávio.

Tondela

Jota Gonçalves is in the final stages of recovering from a serious knee injury and is the only absentee for Auriverdes for the one-off final.

CD Tondela @CDTondela1933

Luciano Maia

Inácio Pereira

António Nobre

🖥 Hugo Miguel (VAR)

🖥 Fábio Veríssimo (AVAR1)

🖥 Pedro Martins (AVAR)



Injuries: Jota Goncalves

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None.

Porto vs Tondela Predicted XIs

Porto (4-4-2): Agustín Marchesín (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Ivan Marcano, Pepe, Joao Mario; Mateus Uribe, Stephen Eustaquio, Vitinha, Galeno; Evanilson, Mehdi Taremi.

Tondela (3-5-2): Babacar Niasse (GK); Ricardo Alves, Naoufel Khacef, Jose Hernando; Iker Undabarrena, Tiago Almeida, João Pedro, Pedro Augusto, Bebeto; Rafael Barbosa, Daniel dos Anjos

Porto vs Tondela Prediction

Porto have been the dominant team in previous meetings between the two sides and head into the game as favorites. Tondela came up short in the Taca de Portugal final but managed to score a goal in that match.

Some of the big names that featured in the game for the club have departed during the transfer window, which has weakened their squad slightly. Porto are the most successful team in the competition and are expected to add another title to their name with an easy win here.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Tondela

