Porto vs Viseu Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2023

FC Porto will square off against Academico Viseu in the semifinal of the Portuguese League Cup on Wednesday.

Porto booked their spot in the last four with a routine 2-0 victory over Gil Vicente in the quarterfinal in December. Galeno and Mehdi Taremi scored in either half to guide the Dragons to victory.

Viseu triumphed over Primeira Liga side Boavista with a 2-1 victory. All three goals came after the break, with Christophe Nduwarugira and Rafael Fonseca scoring to give Viseu a two-goal lead, while Sopuruchukwu Onyemachi scored an injury-time consolation goal.

Porto come into the clash on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 away victory against Vitoria Guimares in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. Joao Mario's goal in first-half injury time was enough to decide the contest.

Viseu settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Nacional on home turf in the Portuguese second division. Famana Quizera and Ze Manual scored first-half goals to ensure parity was restored at fulltime.

Porto vs Viseu Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Porto are yet to lose against Viseu, winning two and drawing one of their previous three clashes.

Both sides were paired in the semifinal of the 2019-20 Taca de Portugal, where Porto progressed with a 4-1 aggregate victory en-route to winning the trophy.

Porto are currently on a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning 12 matches in this sequence.

Viseu are on an even longer unbeaten streak, having not tasted defeat since September 2022, a run of 20 unbeaten games in all competitions.

Ten of Viseu's last 11 games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Porto vs Viseu Prediction

Porto are seeking to win their maiden Taca de Liga title and are aiming for their first final in the competition since 2020. Standing in their way is an in-form Viseu side who come into the game on a 20-game unbeaten run.

The division two side like to play on the front foot, regardless of the opposition, and this could make them susceptible to being exposed defensively against Porto.

The game is likely to be expansive, with plenty of goalscoring chances, and we are backing Porto to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Porto 3-1 Viseu

Porto vs Viseu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Porto to score in both halves

