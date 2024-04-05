Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024

Porto welcome Vitoria Guimaraes to Estadio do Dragao for a Primeira Liga round 28 clash on Sunday.

This league game comes just four days after both sides squared off in the first leg of their Taca de Portugal semifinal tie. Brazilian forward Pepê broke the deadlock in the 47th minute to help Porto claim a 1-0 away win.

The Dragons will turn their attention back to the league, where their last game came in a shock 1-0 defeat away to Estoril in a game that saw four red cards issued.

Guimaraes, meanwhile, saw off Moreirense with a 1-0 home win.

The victory left Os Vimaranenses in fifth spot in the table, having garnered 53 points from 27 games. Porto are third with 58 points to their name.

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 79th meeting between the two sides. Porto have 59 wins to their name, Vitoria Guimaraes were victorious on eight occasions while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Nine of the last 10 head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of Porto's last six competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Vitoria Guimaraes' last seven games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Porto have won the last 11 head-to-head games on the bounce.

Porto are unbeaten in their last 13 home games across competitions (12 wins).

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Porto's wait for the league title is set to enter a third year following a season where they have not hit their usual heights. Sergio Conceicao's side can, however, bank on their home form as they aim to finish the season on a high.

Guimaraes sit just outside the European qualification spots. They are three points from Braga, with a top-four finish their most likely route back to the continent following their cup loss. Alvaro Pacheco's side have the best defensive away record in the league with 13 goals conceded in as many away games.

Just five points separate two sides in the table but Porto have had success in this fixture in recent years. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Porto 1-0 Vitoria Guimaraes

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Porto to win and keep a clean sheet