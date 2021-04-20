Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Porto will be aiming to make it four wins on the trot in the Primeira Liga when they square off against Vitoria Guimaraes at the Estadio do Dragao.

The visitors come into the clash off the back of ending their five-game losing streak and will aim to build on that result.

Porto continued their dominance in the Primeira Liga as they grabbed a hard-fought 1-0 win away to CD Nacional last time out.

The hosts were made to rue their sixth-minute missed penalty as Mehdi Taremi’s 20th-minute goal was all that separated the sides.

The Dragons have now gone 20 games unbeaten in the league, dating back to a 3-2 defeat against Pacos de Ferreira back in October.

They also remain hot on the tail of league-leaders Sporting Lisbon and have now cut the gap with the Lions to six points.

While Vitoria Guimaraes have enjoyed a relatively impressive campaign so far, they appear to have run out of steam in recent weeks.

They have suffered a disappointing dip in form and fell to five straight losses since the start of March.

However, the visitors ended this dire run last week when they grabbed a slender 1-0 win against Santa Clara.

With 38 points from 27 matches, the White Angels are now seated in sixth place, six points behind the Europa League qualification spots.

However, with a top-five finish still in sight, Bino’s men will now aim to build on last week’s win as they take on high-flying Porto.

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-To-Head

With 40 wins in their last 49 meetings, Porto have been simply imperious in this fixture. Vitoria Guimaraes have managed just three wins while this fixture has ended even on six occasions.

Porto have secured victory in their last four meetings with the visitors, including a 3-2 win in December’s reverse fixture.

Porto Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Vitoria Guimaraes Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Team News

Porto

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Porto squad. Mouhamed Mbaye remains the only guaranteed absentee due to an ACL injury. However, Diogo Costa is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Injured: Mouhamed Mbaye

COVID-19: Diogo Costa

Suspended: None

Vitoria Guimaraes

Aside from Joseph Amoah, who remains sidelined with a muscle injury, the visitors have a clean bill of health coming into this tie.

Injured: Joseph Amoah

Suspended: None

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Agustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi; Jesus Corona, Marko Grujic, Mateus Uribe, Otavio; Moussa Marega, Toni Martinez

Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bruno Varela; Zié Ouattara, Falaye Sacko, Easah Suliman, Gideon Mensah; André André, Alhassan Wakaso, André Almeida; Ricardo Quaresma, Óscar Estupiñán, Rochinha

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Porto have enjoyed an impressive campaign so far and will now aim to close the gap on Sporting Lisbon at the top of the table.

Considering the gulf in quality between the two sides, we predict the hosts will grab all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Vitoria Guimaraes