Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Portuguese behemoth Porto will host Vitoria Guimaraes at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday fresh off a Champions League defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. The league leaders will be desperate to win this with them just about edging defending champions Sporting on goal difference at the top.

Vitoria are seventh in the table with four wins and three losses from their 11 games. Porto are yet to taste defeat in the domestic league this season with nine wins and two draws from their 11.

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head

True to their status as giants of the Portuguese domestic game and possibly the most glorious member of the big three, Porto have really dominated this rivalry, with 31 wins off 37 against Vitoria. Their visitors have only won two of those 37, with four games ending in draws.

When the sides met in April at the same venue, Moussa Marega's solitary goal helped Porto claim a narrow 1-0 win

Porto form (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Vitoria form (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Team News

Porto

Centre-back Ivan Marcano is out with a foot injury. Experienced and decorated central defender Pepe was taken off in the Liverpool game and might have picked up a knock during the game. Porto coach Sergio Conceicao will be hoping he is fit for this one.

Injured: Ivan Marcano

Doubtful: Pepe

Suspended: None

Vitoria Guimaraes

Right-winger Ruben Lameiras was infected by COVID-19 in late mid-October but has since returned to the team and saw action in the cup defeat on Sunday.

Striker Oscar Estupinian is still out and also sitting this one out will be Silvio and Toni Borevkovic. Andre Andre is a doubt with a muscle problem.

Injured: Oscar Estupinian, Toni Borevkovic, Silvio

Doubtful: Andre Andre

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted Lineups

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Fabio Cardoso, Joao Mario; Sergio Oliviera, Marco Grujic, Luis Diaz, Jesus Corona; Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson

Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matous Trmal (GK); Rafa Soares, Abdul Mumin, Andre Amaro, Falaye Sacko; Andre Almeida, Tomas Handel, Tiago Silva; Marcus Edwards, Bruno Duarte, Ricardo Quaresma

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Porto have beaten their rivals 17 times in their last 18 games. Vitoria are after a European spot this season and might achieve their goals but this one should prove to be too difficult a task for them, especially after their deflating Cup loss last Sunday. The Dragons should run out comfortable winners.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Vitoria Guimaraes

Edited by Shardul Sant