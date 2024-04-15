Porto vs Vitoria Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2024

Porto will host Vitoria at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday in the second leg of the semifinals of the 2023-24 Taca de Portugal campaign.

The home side have hit a rough patch in the Primeira Liga of late and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week. They played out a 2-2 draw against Famalicao in their last match heading into the break 2-1 down before Mehdi Taremi came off the bench to score a late equalizer.

Porto already have a foot in the final of the tournament after picking up a 1-0 win in the first-leg clash earlier in the month with Pepe scoring the sole goal of the game. They will now be looking to finish the job on home turf as they target a third consecutive Taca da Portugal title.

Vitoria meanwhile have performed well in their league duties this season and are now pushing for continental football. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Farense in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a shock defeat on home turf before Jorge Fernandes headed home the leveler deep into additional time.

Porto vs Vitoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 180 meetings between Porto and Vitoria. The hosts have won 119 of those games while the visitors have won 24 times. There have been 37 draws between the two teams.

The hosts were beaten 2-1 in the last meeting between the two teams, ending an 11-game winning streak in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Porto have the joint-best defensive record in the Portuguese top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 23.

Only seven of Os Vimaranenses' 17 league wins this season have come on the road.

Porto vs Vitoria Prediction

Porto are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last six games. They are winless in their last two games on the road and will be looking to snap that streak on Wednesday.

Vitoria are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last seven matches. They have performed well on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this week.

Prediction: Porto 3-1 Vitoria

Porto vs Vitoria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the last 10 matches between the two teams at the Estadio do Dragao have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of Vitoria's last nine away matches)

