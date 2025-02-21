Porto vs Vitoria Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2025

Porto will host Vitoria at the Estadio do Dragao on Monday night in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts will be looking to build on their last result in the league and return to good form, having struggled to impress in recent weeks.

Ad

Porto’s narrow 1-0 win over Farense last weekend marked their first win in six league games since the start of the new year, a disappointing run of form that now sees the Dragons six points off the top. The hosts had a stellar first half of the season, dropping points only four times in 17 games but are yet to find consistent form since the turn of the year.

Vitoria have picked up back-to-back goalless draws in the league, most recently against Sporting Braga last time out, and are now sat in seventh place, 13 points behind the European qualification spots. The visitors have drawn seven of their last nine league outings and could fall as low as ninth place should they fail to get a win on Monday.

Ad

Trending

Porto vs Vitoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 182 previous occasions going into Monday's game. Porto have won 121 of their previous meetings, 37 have ended in draws while Vitoria have won only 24 times.

The hosts have won nine of their last 10 meetings with Vitoria and have scored an impressive 10 goals across the last five.

The visitors failed to get on the scoresheet in six of the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The Dragons won the first leg of this fixture 3-0 earlier this season.

Porto have the third-best offensive and joint-best defensive record in the Portuguese top division this season with 46 goals scored and 18 conceded after 22 matches.

No team in the league has drawn more games than Vitoria (11).

Ad

Porto vs Vitoria Prediction

The hosts are comfortable favorites going into Monday's fixture despite their recent showings and are likely to extend their unbeaten home record in the league to 12 games this matchday.

Os Conquistadores will be satisfied to pick up a point against a side with much more quality but will have to put up a much more threatening offensive performance than they have in recent games to avoid defeat.

Ad

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Vitoria

Porto vs Vitoria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback