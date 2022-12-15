Porto vs Vizela Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16, 2022

Porto will entertain Vizela at the Estadio do Dragao in their final group game of the Taca da Liga on Friday (December 16).

Both teams are in contention to qualify for the next round, with first-placed Porto separated from last-placed Chaves by just one point in Group A. Porto kicked off their campaign with a draw before winning 2-0 at Chaves, thanks to Danny Loader's second-half brace.

Vizela, meanwhile, have played out back-to-back draws in their first two games, including a 1-1 draw against Mafra, where both teams had a player sent off in the second half.

The winner of this game will secure a place in the quarterfinals next week before resuming their Primeira Liga campaign later this month.

Porto vs Vizela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns six times across competitions, but this will be their first meeting in the Taca da Liga. They have met five times in Primeira Liga, while one meeting took place in the Taca de Portugal.

As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rival, winning five times and drawing the other.

They met at the Estadio do Vizela in the Primeira Liga earlier this season, where Ivan Marcano scored a 90th-minute winner.

Four of their six meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with Porto scoring 18 goals and Vizela three.

Porto have outscored Vizela 31-11 in the Primeira Liga this season.

They also have a better defensive record, conceding nine goals in 13 games, while Vizela have conceded 13 goals in as many games.

Porto vs Vizela Prediction

Porto have suffered just a couple of defeats at home this season and are strong favourites. They have never lost against Vizela, and the trend should continue.

Vizela have scored three goals in two games in the Taca da Liga but given their poor record against the hosts, Porto should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Vizela

Porto vs Vizela Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Porto to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Porto to keep a clean sheet - Yes

