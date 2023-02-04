Porto vs Vizela Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2023 

Porto will welcome Vizela to the Estadio do Dragao for a Primeira Liga matchday 19 clash on Sunday (February 5).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 win at Maritimo in midweek. Both sides were reduced to ten men in the first half before second-half strikes from Wendell and Galeno settled the contest for Porto.

Vizela, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comeback 3-1 home win over Rio Ave. Aziz put the visitors ahead from the spot in first half injury time, but Samu, Igor Juliao and Milutin Osmajic helped Vizela to a comeback victory.

The victory saw them climb to the eighth spot in the table, having garnered 24 points from 18 games. Porto, meanwhile, usurped Sporting Braga into second spot with 42 points to show for their efforts after 18 outings.

Porto vs Vizela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have won their last five clashes with Vizela.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw the Dragons win 4-0 at home in the Portuguese League Cup.

Vizela are on a four-game winless run on the road, losing their last three.

Porto are on an 18-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning their last six.

The hosts have scored at least twice in five of their last six games across competitions and have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven competitive outings.

Four of their five head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Porto have the best home defensive record in the league, conceding just five goals in eight games.

Porto vs Vizela Prediction

Porto are playing catch-up against Benfica in the title race - trailing them by eight points with a game in hand - but their imperious form suggests they're ready to push the Eagles all the way.

Sergio Conceicao's team's 18-game unbeaten run will be put to the test against Vizela. Their five-game winning run against the Braga outfit, though, highlights the disparity between the two sides.

Their most recent meeting ended in a 4-0 victory for Porto, and the defending champions should secure another convincing win.

Prediction: Porto 4-0 Vizela

Porto vs Vizela Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Porto to win both halves

