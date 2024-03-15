Porto vs Vizela Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024 

Porto and Vizela will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round 26 fixture on Saturday (March 16th).

The hosts were on the end of a harrowing penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie. Leandro Trossard's 41st-minute strike was the only goal scored in the game. The Gunners eventually progressed with a 4-2 victory in the shootout.

Porto will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game came in a 3-0 away win over Portimonense.

Vizela, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback win over Farense. They went behind to Ze Luis' 17th minute penalty but late goals from second half substitutes Sava Petrov and Alberto Soro helped Vizelenses complete the comeback.

The win left Ruben de la Barrera's side in 17th spot in the table, having garnered 21 points from 25 games. Porto are third with 55 points to show for their efforts in 25 games.

Porto vs Vizela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have won all seven prior head-to-head games with an aggregate scoreline of 20-3.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when Porto claimed a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

The last four head-to-head games have seen Porto keep a clean sheet.

Porto have the best defensive home record in the league with just five goals conceded in 12 games in front of their fans.

Porto's last seven league games have produced an average of 12.7 corner kicks.

Porto vs Vizela Prediction

Porto gave a good account of themselves across two legs against a high-flying Arsenal in the Champions League. However, Sergio Conceicao's side have not had the best time domestically as they currently find themselves seven points behind league leaders Sporting Lisbon (who have played one game fewer).

Vizela, for their part, are unbeaten across their last three league games as they continue their quest to defy expectations and escape relegation.

Porto have been utterly dominant in this fixture and will be expected to win comfortably here. We are backing the hosts to claim all three points with a multi-goal victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Vizela

Porto vs Vizela Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals: Yes

Tip 4 - Porto to win both halves: Yes

Tip 5 - Over 9.5 corner kicks: Yes