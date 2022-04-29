Porto vs Vizela prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Porto will welcome Vizela to the Estadio Dragao for a matchday 32 fixture in the Primiera Liga on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a debilitating 1-0 defeat away to Braga on Monday. Ricardo Horta scored the match-winning goal nine minutes into the second half.

Vizela claimed maximum points in a 2-1 home win over Arouca in a relegation six-pointer. Guilherme Schettine scored a brace either side of Alan Ruiz's goal to inspire the win.

The win helped the Braga outfit steer further clear of relegation. They currently sit in 13th spot with a six-point cushion over the dropzone. Porto still sit at the summit of the table and need a win to guarantee them a 30th league crown.

Porto vs Vizela Head-to-Head

Porto were victorious in each of their two previous meetings with Vizela, winning both matches with a 7-1 aggregate victory.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2022 in the quarterfinal of the Taca de Portugal. Matheus Uribe, Fabio Vieira and Evanilson all found the back of the net to guide the Dragons to a 3-1 away win.

Porto form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Vizela form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Porto vs Vizela Team News

Porto

Wilson Manafa is the only injury concern for the hosts. Bruno Costa and Matheus Uribe are doubts for Vizela's visit.

Injury: Wilson Manafa

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Matheus Uribe, Bruno Costa

Vizela

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side. However, Marcos Gomes and Bruno Valdez are both doubts for the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Marcos Gomes, Bruno Valdez

Porto vs Vizela Predicted XI

Porto (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Fabio Vieira, Stephen Eustaquio, Vitinha, Otavio; Evanilson, Mehdi Taremi

Vizela (4-3-3): Pedro Silva (GK); Richard Ofori, Ivanildo Fernandes, Anderson, Igor Juliao; Samu, Claudemir, Alex Mendez; Kiko Bondoso, Cassiano, Guilherme Schettine

Porto vs Vizela Prediction

Porto are overwhelming favorites in the game and are likely to start on the front foot to get the job done as early as possible.

The hosts need a win to secure the league title and are unlikely to let the opportunity slip in front of an expectant crowd. We are backing the Dragons to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Porto 3-0 Vizela

