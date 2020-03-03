Portsmouth 0-2 Arsenal: 3 standout performers | FA Cup 2019-20

After a devastating Round of 32 exit in the Europa League, Mikel Arteta’s men looked to bounce back with a visit to Fratton Park. The FA Cup is now the Gunners’ only route to silverware this season, with Arteta desperate to show something for this fast-souring campaign.

In Arsenal's way stood a rampant Portsmouth side, who sit third in League One.

After an intense start from the hosts, it was the visitors who took the lead deep into added time at the end of the first half. Sokratis volleyed home from 10 yards out as Reiss Nelson fizzed in a cross into the box.

The Gunners would double their lead six minutes into the second half as Eddie Nketiah bundled home an effort from close range. Things would stay the same till the final whistle, seeing Arsenal through to their first FA Cup quarter-final in three years.

Here are 3 standout performers from Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Portsmouth.

#3 Pablo Mari

Since signing for the Gunners in January, Pablo Mari hadn’t featured for the senior side. The Spaniard had been focusing on getting fit and adjusting to what Arteta demanded of him.

But the 26-year-old was deemed ready to make his first senior appearance on Monday. Alongside a veteran in David Luiz, Mari was in safe hands.

An away trip to the raucous Fratton Park was always going to be a baptism of fire for Mari, with the Pompey known for their high energy and physical style of play. Mari’s box was bombarded with long balls and several crosses, to which the Spaniard responded efficiently.

What was most impressive about the centre-back was his composure on the ball and ability to read Portsmouth’s crosses. In an accomplished first-team debut, the 26-year-old won 3 aerial duels, made 5 clearances and completed 77 passes.

