Portsmouth lose ground in the race for League One play-offs spot

Portsmouth lost ground in the race for the EFL League One play-offs spot following a dull draw against Cambridge on Monday. It was Pompey's second stalemate in their last three league games.

The result has left them eighth in the league, six points off play-offs qualification.

Portsmouth fails to close the gap on Plymouth

Portsmouth visited Abbey Stadium on Monday with a chance to climb up to seventh in the division, just three points off Plymouth Argyle. Portsmouth showed intent in the first twenty minutes of the game, creating some decent chances.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild came close to claiming the opener after he blazed a close-range strike just over the bar. However, the visitors failed to create any major chances after that.

With Portsmouth showing their reluctance to dominate possession, Cambridge started to dictate the game. Gavin Bazunu made a smart save from Adam May before Mahlon Romeo slid in to block James Brophy's follow-up. Both teams went into the interval failing to break the deadlock.

Portsmouth earned a huge advantage fifteen minutes into the second half when Cambridge's Sam Smith was shown a red card after blocking Connor Ogilvie with his arm. However, the visitors failed to make full use of the one-man advantage and despite plenty of added minutes, the game ended in a goalless stalemate.

Portsmouth have struggled since December

Portsmouth were sixth in the table, occupying the final play-off spot coming into December. However, the last month of 2021 started off on a sour note as they went down to League Two outfit Harrogate Town in the 2nd round of the FA Cup.

Four days later, they failed to capitalize on a ten-man Sheffield Wednesday to drop points at home. Their only win in December came against a struggling Morecambe side a week later.

Stern tests ahead

Portsmouth's challenge will only get tougher as they face some of the more formidable opponents in their upcoming fixtures.

First, they will be up against MK Dons, who are one place ahead of them in the table. Later in January, Portsmouth will then pay a visit to the Stadium of Light to face high-flying Sunderland. They will cap off the month with a game against Oxford United, who are also vying for promotion.

