Portsmouth vs Accrington Stanley prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21 

Portsmouth host Accrington Stanley on the final matchday of the 2020/21 League One season at Fratton Park on Sunday. The hosts will be hoping to secure their place in the play-offs for promotion with a victory.

Pompey are currently sixth in the standings with 72 points, one clear of Oxford United and Charlton. They are looking to join Blackpool, Sunderland and Lincoln City in the next round to decide the last Championship spot.

Danny Cowley's side have the momentum in their favor, going unbeaten in their last three games and even winning twice. Another three points are required this weekend for a final playoff push this season.

Accrington are currently on a four-game unbeaten run and looking to close out the season on a high. They have drawn their last three games on the bounce and have already secured their place in League One for another season.

Portsmouth vs Accrington Stanley Head-To-Head

There have only been 13 clashes between the sides before, with Portsmouth narrowly edging Accrington with four wins to the latter's three.

However, just 10 days ago, the sides shared the spoils in a pulsating 3-3 draw at Accrington.

Portsmouth Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Accrington Stanley Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-L

Portsmouth vs Accrington Stanley Team News

Portsmouth

Michael Jacobs, Alex Bass, and Ellis Harrison are unavailable due to injury. However Cowley will be delighted by the return of Jordy Hiwula, who missed the last seven weeks with a knock to his ankle. Jack Whatmough has also completed his four-match ban.

Injured: Michael Jacobs, Alex Bass, and Ellis Harrison

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Accrington Stanley

John Coleman will be tempted to field a strong XI as his side could jump up the table with a victory. That means top-scorer Dion Charles could be in line to start again, while captain Seamus Conneely, who sat out of the Charlton game through suspension, might be recalled too.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Portsmouth vs Accrington Stanley Predicted XI

Portsmouth (4-2-3-1): Craig MacGillivray; Callum Johnson, Sean Raggett, Paul Downing, Lee Brown; Tom Naylor, Ben Close; Marcus Harness, Ryan Williams, Ronan Curtis; John Marquis.

Accrington Stanley (4-3-2-1): Toby Savin; Harvey Rodgers, Ben Barclay, Michael Nottingham, Cameron Burgess; Matt Butcher, Seamus Conneely, Sean McConville; Jon Russell, Colby Bishop; Dion Charles.

Portsmouth vs Accrington Stanley Prediction

It's literally do-or-die for Pompey as only a victory will send them into the play-offs.

Accrington won't be easy to defeat but they ain't got anything on the line and the home side will go out in their quest for a victory.

Prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Accrington Stanley