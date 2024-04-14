Portsmouth vs Barnsley Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2024

Portsmouth host Barnsley at Fratton Park on Tuesday in the Football League One, looking to win the league title as well as seal their promotion to the EFL Championship.

With 91 points from 43 games, Portsmouth are on the brink of winning the third division, which will be confirmed if they beat Barnsley. Their party was delayed a bit following a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers in their last game.

After winning three games in a row, Pompey have drawn two of their last three, which has kept their title party on ice. However, a three-pointer this weekend will finally get them over the line, and seal their return to the EFL Championship for the first time since 2017.

Like Bolton last weekend, Barnsley will be looking to spoil the occasion by taking points off them with a draw or a win, but their recent form doesn't hold them in good stead.

The Tykes lost consecutively to Charlton Athletic and Stevenage, before a draw with Reading, relegating them to fifth position on the League One table with 75 points from 43 games. However, they remain in contention for a place in the promotion playoffs.

Portsmouth vs Barnsley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only five clashes between Portsmouth and Barnsley in the past, with both sides winning once each and drawing thrice.

Interestingly, Portsmouth and Barnsley drew their first three encounters; last year Barnsley beat Portsmouth 3-1 at home before Portsmouth exacted revenge in the reverse with a 3-2 win.

Barnsley are winless in their last three league games and have won just one of their last five.

Portsmouth are unbeaten in their last 16 league games.

If they win, Portsmouth will register their fourth title success in the third division, having previously won it in 1924, 1962 and 1983.

Portsmouth vs Barnsley Prediction

Portsmouth are just one win away from confirming their title success and sealing their promotion. Pompey will not want to wait any longer to confirm their promotion and they will go all out here, allowing them to beat Barnsley.

Prediction: Portsmouth 3-1 Barnsley

Portsmouth vs Barnsley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Portsmouth to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes