Portsmouth vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2025

Portsmouth lock horns with Blackburn Rovers on matchday 39 of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

John Mousinho's Portsmouth are coming off a 2-1 loss at 10-man Preston North End just before the international break. Following a goalless first half, the game burst into life in the final quarter.

Ryan Portelius broke the deadlock for Preston in the 76th minute before Colby Bishop equalised for Pompey seven minutes later. However, the hosts would have the last laugh, as Stefan Teitur Pordarson restored Preston's lead in the 87th minute.

Although Sam Greenwood saw red in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Pompey couldn't capitalise on their numerical advantage. Successive losses see Mousinho's side down in 17th in the standings, with 42 points from 38 games, winning 11.

Meanwhile, Valerien Ismael's Blackburn are fresh off a 2-1 home defeat to Cardiff City two weeks ago. After each side scored inside 16 minutes, Yakou's Meite's 73rd-minute winner sealed the deal for Cardiff. Despite their third straigh defeat, Blackburn remain ninth in the points table, with 52 points from 38 games, winning 15.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Portsmouth-Blackburn Championship clash t Fratton Park:

Portsmouth vs Blackburn Rovers head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 91 meetings across competitions, Blackburn lead Portsmouth 41-26, including a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in January.

The Rovers are unbeaten in six games across competition in the fixture, winning five, including the last three.

Portsmouth have won three of their last five home games - all in the Championship - losing one.

Blackburn have won one of their last seven road outings - all in the Championship - losing five, including the last three.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Portsmouth: L-L-W-L-W; Blackburn: L-L-L-D-L

Portsmouth vs Blackburn Rovers prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, especially Portsmouth, who are only four points clear of the drop zone. The Rovers' recent form hasn't been anything to write about as well, losing their last thee games.

Blackburn, though, hold a comfortable head-to-head lead in the fixture, especially recently, losing once in nine games. Moreover, Portsmouth have won only two of their last 11 home league meetings with Pompey, who have won five times.

Hence, expect a narrow win for the Rovers as they seek a return to winning ways.

Prediction: Portsmouth 0-2 Blackburn Rovers

Portsmouth vs Blackburn Rovers betting tips

Tip-1: Blackburn to win

Tip-2: Blackburn to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Rovers haven' conceded in three of their last four meetings in the fixture.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Six of their last seven meetings have had at least two goals.)

