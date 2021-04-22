Portsmouth vs Bristol Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Portsmouth host bottom side Bristol Rovers hoping to climb into League One's sixth place and be in the reckoning for the promotion playoffs.

Portsmouth seem to have lost their way in the promotion playoffs battle following two back-to-back defeats. The club have picked up just four points from their last five matches coming into this fixture.

For their rivals, there is a mathematical possibility that they could avoid the drop. However, any result apart from a win in this fixture will officially end their hopes of survival.

Portsmouth vs Bristol Rovers Head-To-Head

Interestingly, this fixture has been tighter than expected in recent years. Bristol have their noses in front with two victories in their last five encounters against Pompey, with one going Portsmouth's way.

The last time they met each other earlier this season, Bristol emerged victorious by a 3-1 scoreline. That result also ended Portsmouth's four-match winning streak in the division.

Portsmouth Form Guide: L-L-D-L-W

Bristol Rovers form guide: L-L-L-D-W

🔵 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙁𝙄𝙉𝘼𝙇 𝙁𝙊𝙐𝙍



🗓️ April 24 - Bristol Rovers (h)

🗓️ April 27 - Accrington Stanley (a)

🗓️ May 1 - AFC Wimbledon (a)

🗓️ May 9 - Accrington Stanley (h)#Pompey — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) April 21, 2021

Advertisement

Portsmouth vs Bristol Rovers Team News

Portsmouth

Michael Jacobs has been ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring his knee against Wigan, while Jordy Hiwula and Ellis Harrison are also unavailable.

Furthermore, Jack Whatmough is suspended following a red card he received in the loss to MK Dons.

Injured: Michael Jacobs, Jordy Hiwula, and Ellis Harrison

Suspended: Jack Whatmough

Unavailable: None

Bristol Rovers

Sam Nicholson was forced off in their last match with a recurrence of his hip injury. Alex Rodman is also sidelined with fitness issues.

Injuries: Sam Nicholson, Alex Rodman

Doubtful: Josh Barret

Suspension: None

Joey Barton will be the man entrusted with leading #BristolRovers back in League One #utg 🔵⚪https://t.co/Rf1O120RNG — Bristol Rovers Live (@BristolLiveBRFC) April 22, 2021

Portsmouth vs Bristol Rovers Predicted XI

Portsmouth (4-2-3-1): Craig MacGillivray; Callum Johnson, Paul Downing, Sean Raggett, Charlie Daniels; Tom Naylor, Harvey White; Marcus Harness, Ryan Williams, Ronan Curtis; John Marquis.

Bristol Rovers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Day (GK); Luke Leahy, Jack Baldwin, Alfie Kilgour, George Williams; Luke McCormick, Edward Upson, Joshua Grant; Brandon Hanlan, Jonah Ayunga, James Daly

Portsmouth vs Bristol Rovers Prediction

Advertisement

With the visitors looking for nothing less than a win, this is expected to be a high-scoring thriller. While the home team is still relishing playoff qualification, the visitors are on the brink of relegation.

With two out-of-form teams having so much to play for, we expect it to be a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Portsmouth 3-3 Bristol Rovers