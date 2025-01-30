Portsmouth vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2025

Portsmouth host Burnley at Fratton Park on Saturday in the 30th round of games in the Championship.

Portsmouth suffered a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Millwall in their previous outing, marking their fifth loss in seven matches. Johm Mousinho's side are two points clear of the relegation zone, having won seven of 29 games.

Meanwhile, Burnley's draw with leaders Leeds United on Monday marked their ninth goalless draw of the season, putting them three points off the top of the table. Scott Parker's side are unbeaten in 16 games.

Portsmouth vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 57 times, with Burnley leading 25-23.

Portsmouth have won one of their last five games in the fixture.

Burnley have scored 10 times in their last five matches against Portsmouth.

Both teams have scored 36 league goals this season.

Pompey (52) have the second-worst defensive record in the league.

The Clarets (nine) have the best defensive record in the league.

Portsmouth vs Burnley Prediction

Portsmouth are underdogs because of Burnley's superior form and quality. The hosts will hope to force a draw but will have to put up a strong defensive display.

Burnley should comfortably get a result when they take the trip to Portsmouth and extend their unbeaten run. They will, however, need to pose more of an attacking threat than they have done so in recent games to ensure all three points.

Prediction: Portsmouth 0-1 Burnley

Portsmouth vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors’ last eight games have produced less than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Burnley's last eight games.)

