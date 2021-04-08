Portsmouth vs Burton Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Portsmouth host Burton Albion this weekend in League One action as they look to bridge the gap with third-placed Sunderland.

A win for Portsmouth will provide hope that it is still possible to finish in the top three and secure qualification to the Championship next season.

Burton are wafting close to the relegation waters and are desperately in need of points to avoid the drop.

Portsmouth vs Burton Albion Head-to-Head

Portsmouth hold the edge in this fixture historically, having not lost once to Burton in their last 10 meetings. Two of their last five encounters have gone Portsmouth's way, with three ending in stalemates.

Recent form also favors Pompie, as they are unbeaten in their last four matches. In fact, they have picked up all three points from each of those fixtures.

Portsmouth form guide (in League One): W-W-W-W-L

Burton Albion form guide (in League One): W-D-L-L-D

W W W W



Good morning, #Pompey fans 😊 pic.twitter.com/5lBYscQH5i — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) April 6, 2021

Advertisement

Portsmouth vs Burton Albion Team News

Portsmouth

Centre-back Jack Whatmough will not feature against Burton following a red card suspension. Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley will have all of his other players available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jack Whatmough

Burton Albion

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's men do not have any suspensions or injury concerns going into this game. The Dutch coach will be able to name his best XI for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portsmouth vs Burton Albion Predicted XIs

Portsmouth predicted XI (4-4-2): Craig McGillivray; Callum Johnson, Paul Downing, Sean Raggett, Lee Brown; Marcus Harness, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Michael Jacobs; Ryan Williams, Ronan Curtis

Burton Albion predicted XI (4-5-1): Ben Garret, Reece Hutchinson, Hayden Carter, Thomas Hamer, John Brayford, Michael Bostwick, Lucas Akins, Sean Clare, Ryan Edwards, Jonny Smith, Kane Hemmings

⏮️ Also on this day in 2007



💙 It was three points against @ManUtd at Fratton Park pic.twitter.com/G6GOGdezH0 — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) April 7, 2021

Portsmouth vs Burton Albion Prediction

Portsmouth have a lot to do if they are to leapfrog Sunderland into the third automatic qualification slot. Three points for Pompie would definitely help their cause.

Advertisement

Burton Albion are eight points off the relegation zone with six rounds of matches to go. Any last-minute hiccups for Burton will give neighboring Swindon and Northampton a chance to overtake them. Any result apart from a defeat would be worth gold for Burton.

Nevertheless, the home team look odds-on favorites to win this encounter.

Prediction: Portsmouth 3-1 Burton Albion