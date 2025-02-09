Portsmouth vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2025

Portsmouth will host Cardiff City at Fratton Park on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will fancy their chances of making a step towards survival by getting a result in what is expected to be a closely contested matchup.

Pompey’s subpar attacking quality proved costly as they suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Sheffield United last weekend. Tuesday's hosts are now winless in their last four league outings and currently sit in 20th place, only two points clear of the relegation zone with a third of the season to go.

Cardiff City’s progression in the FA Cup saw their league game against Hull City on Saturday postponed, meaning the visitors' last league outing ended in a humiliating 7-0 defeat against Leeds United earlier in the month. The loss marked the Bluebird's first defeat of the year, having picked up two wins and four draws in the previous six league games, leaving the visitors only one point and one place ahead of Portsmouth.

Portsmouth vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 62 previous occasions going into Tuesday's game. Portsmouth have won 24 of those matches, 15 have ended in draws while Cardiff have won the remaining 23.

The hosts have won only one of the last five meetings between these two sides.

The visitors have only kept one clean sheet in the last five editions of this fixture.

The first leg of this fixture this season took place in October 2024 and ended in a 2-0 home win to the Bluebirds.

Pompey have the second-worst defensive record in the English second-division this season while the Bluebirds have the third-worst with 54 and 51 goals conceded, respectively.

Portsmouth vs Cardiff City Prediction

Both teams are very closely matched in form and team quality going into Tuesday's matchup. Portsmouth, however, will hope their solid home record will be enough to give them an edge against a side with only one league win on the road.

Cardiff will likely be satisfied with sharing the points this midweek and will have to be at their absolute best to pick up all three points.

Prediction: Portsmouth 2-2 Cardiff City

Portsmouth vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last six outings)

