Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1st 2023

Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic will lock horns for the first time in 2023 when they meet at Fratton Park on Sunday.

The visitors head into the weekend unbeaten in three consecutive matches against Pompey and will look to continue in the same vein.

Portsmouth FC @Pompey #Pompey fans travelling to Tottenham on official coaches will need to pre-book parking if they want to leave their car at Fratton Park 🚘 #Pompey fans travelling to Tottenham on official coaches will need to pre-book parking if they want to leave their car at Fratton Park

Portsmouth failed to arrest their slump in League One as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Ipswich Town last Thursday.

They are now winless in eight consecutive league matches, claiming six draws and losing twice since October.

Portsmouth are currently 10th in the League One table, level on 31 points with 11th-placed Exeter.

Portsmouth FC @Pompey #Pompey end 2022 with a 2-2 draw against Ipswich at Fratton Park 📰 #Pompey end 2022 with a 2-2 draw against Ipswich at Fratton Park

Elsewhere, Charlton Athletic failed to close out the year on a high as they suffered a 3-1 loss away to Oxford United on Thursday.

Like the hosts, Dean Holden’s men head into the new year winless in eight straight league matches, claiming three draws and losing five since October.

With 25 points from 23 games, Charlton Athletic are currently 18th in the league table, three points above the relegation zone.

Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 21 meetings between the sides, Charlton Athletic boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Portsmouth have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Portsmouth are winless in their last three matches against Charlton, losing two and claiming one draw since a 3-1 victory back in February 2021.

Portsmouth are winless in four of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 3-0 victory over Stevenage in the EFL Trophy being the exception.

Charlton Athletic have managed just one win in their last 10 matches, losing six and claiming three draws since November.

Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic Prediction

Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic have struggled for results in the league and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting win. Charlton have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance by claiming a narrow victory.

Prediction: Portsmouth 1-2 Charlton Athletic

Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charlton Athletic

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of their last seven encounters)

