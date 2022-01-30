Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Looking to snap their four-game winless run, Portsmouth play host to Charlton Athletic at the Fratton Park Stadium on Monday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides who are currently separated by five points in the EFL League One table following a 2-2 draw back in September’s reverse fixture.

Portsmouth continued to struggle for form in League One as they fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Sunderland.

They have now failed to taste victory in any of their last four games in all competitions, picking up two draws and losing two.

With 38 points from 26 games, Portsmouth are currently 11th in the league table, albeit with three games in hand.

Meanwhile, Charlton Athletic were sent crashing back down to earth last time out as they were dumped out of the Football League Trophy by Hartlepool United on penalties.

This followed a 2-0 victory over Fleetwood Town on January 20 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

Charlton Athletic are currently 15th in the EFL League One table after claiming 33 points from 27 outings.

Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic Head-To-Head

Portsmouth boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 46 wins from the last 111 meetings between the sides. Charlton Athletic have picked up 37 wins in that time, while 28 games have ended all square.

Portsmouth Form Guide: W-L-L-D-L

Charlton Athletic Form Guide: L-L-D-W-L

Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic Team News

Portsmouth

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Charlton Athletic

The visitors will be without the services of Jake Forster-Caskey, Jayden Stockley and Marcus Carver, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Jake Forster-Caskey, Jayden Stockley, Marcus Carver

Suspended: None

Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic Predicted XI

Portsmouth Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gavin Bazunu; Clark Robertson, Sean Raggett, Hayden Carter; Louis Thompson, Joe Morrell, Callum Johnson, Marcus Harness; Ronan Curtis, Tyler Walker, George Hirst

Charlton Athletic Predicted XI (3-4-3): Craig MacGillivray; Adam Matthews, Jason Pearce, Akin Famewo; Aaron Henry, Ben Watson, Albie Morgan, Jonathan Leko; Conor Washington, Mason Burstwo, Josh Davison

Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic Prediction

Portsmouth and Carlton Athletic head into the game in poor form and will be seeking a morale-boosting win. We predict a cagey affair with the spoils shared in an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Portsmouth 1-1 Charlton Athletic

Edited by Peter P