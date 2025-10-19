Portsmouth vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025

Portsmouth will host Coventry City at Fratton Park on Tuesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league this season but remain well on course to beat the drop comfortably as they sit 14th in the table, just four points behind the promotion playoff spots.
Pompey played out a 1-1 draw with promotion hopefuls Leicester City on Saturday, heading into the break a goal down. They, however, upped the ante in the second half and were rewarded for their efforts with a John Swift strike in the 58th minute.
Coventry City have been brilliant this season and are pushing for a return to the Premier League after a 25-year absence. They beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 last time out with Victor Torp and Brandon Thomas-Asante netting quickfire goals from outside the box in the second half to secure yet another win for Frank Lampard's men.
The visitors sit atop the Championship standings with 22 points from 10 matches and will be looking to continue their brilliant form this week.
Portsmouth vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 48 meetings between Portsmouth and Coventry. The hosts have won 18 of those game while the visitors have won two more with their other 10 contests ending in draws.
- The visitors have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.
- Coventry are the highest-scoring side in the Championship this season with a goal tally of 29.
- Portsmouth, meanwhile, have scored nine goals in the second tier this season. Only Blackburn Rovers (7) and Sheffield United (4) have managed fewer.
Portsmouth vs Coventry City Prediction
Pompey are undefeated in their last three games but have won just one of their last six. They have been inconsistent at home all season and have work to do this week if they are to secure a positive result.
The Sky Blues have won their last four games on the trot and are the only side in the Championship this season yet to lose. They have the joint-best away record in the division and should come out on top here.
Prediction: Portsmouth 0-1 Coventry City
Portsmouth vs Coventry City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last six matches)