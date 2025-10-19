Portsmouth vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025

Portsmouth will host Coventry City at Fratton Park on Tuesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league this season but remain well on course to beat the drop comfortably as they sit 14th in the table, just four points behind the promotion playoff spots.

Ad

Pompey played out a 1-1 draw with promotion hopefuls Leicester City on Saturday, heading into the break a goal down. They, however, upped the ante in the second half and were rewarded for their efforts with a John Swift strike in the 58th minute.

Coventry City have been brilliant this season and are pushing for a return to the Premier League after a 25-year absence. They beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 last time out with Victor Torp and Brandon Thomas-Asante netting quickfire goals from outside the box in the second half to secure yet another win for Frank Lampard's men.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit atop the Championship standings with 22 points from 10 matches and will be looking to continue their brilliant form this week.

Portsmouth vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between Portsmouth and Coventry. The hosts have won 18 of those game while the visitors have won two more with their other 10 contests ending in draws.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Coventry are the highest-scoring side in the Championship this season with a goal tally of 29.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, have scored nine goals in the second tier this season. Only Blackburn Rovers (7) and Sheffield United (4) have managed fewer.

Ad

Portsmouth vs Coventry City Prediction

Pompey are undefeated in their last three games but have won just one of their last six. They have been inconsistent at home all season and have work to do this week if they are to secure a positive result.

The Sky Blues have won their last four games on the trot and are the only side in the Championship this season yet to lose. They have the joint-best away record in the division and should come out on top here.

Ad

Prediction: Portsmouth 0-1 Coventry City

Portsmouth vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last six matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More