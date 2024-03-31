Portsmouth vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024 

Portsmouth welcome Derby County to Fratton Park in a top-of-the-table League One clash on Tuesday (April 2).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers last week. Colby Bishop scored a first-half brace, with his goals coming either side of Matt Butcher. Christian Saydee made sure of the result midway through the second half.

Derby, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Blackpool, thanks to Ebou Adams' 40th-minute winner.

The win saw the Rams remain in second spot in the standings, having garnered 81 points from 41 games. Portsmouth, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with 86 points after 40 outings.

Portsmouth vs Derby County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 100 times. Derby lead 42-35.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in September when they cancelled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Six of their last seven head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Five of Derby's last six games have seen one team keep a clean sheet.

Portsmouth are on a 13-game unbeaten league run, winning 10.

Eight of Portsmouth's last nine home games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Portsmouth vs Derby County Prediction

Portsmouth are running away with the league title and are almost guaranteed to be playing Championship football next season. Pompey have won their last five home games, with each game witnessing goals at both ends and also producing over 2.5 goals.

Derby, meanwhile, are firmly behind their hosts in the race for automatic promotion. Paul Warne's side are five points off top spot, having played a game more, so a win will close the gap to the top.

Games between the two sides tend to be entertaining, with their last three fixtures ended in draws. Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim maximum points with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Derby

Portsmouth vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Portsmouth to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Portsmouth to score over 1.5 goals