Portsmouth vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18th 2022

Portsmouth will host Derby County at Fratton Park on Friday in another round of League One football.

The home side have had mixed results this season but remain in the race for promotion to the EFL Championship. They played out a 1-1 draw against Morecambe in their last league outing, with Colby Bishop scoring the leveler midway through the second half. They were perhaps fortunate to come away with the sole point as their opponents were the better side in attack.

Portsmouth sit fifth in the league table with 28 points from 16 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Derby County have hit a good run of form of late after struggling for results in previous weeks. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over MK Dons in their last league game before carrying out a 5-0 demolition of Torquay United in the FA Cup on Tuesday, with four different players getting on the scoresheet.

The visitors have also picked up 28 points in League One this season and will be looking to leapfrog their opponents in the table with a win on Friday.

Portsmouth vs Derby County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 97 meetings between Portsmouth and Derby County. The hosts have won 35 of those games while the visitors have won 42 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The home side picked up a 2-1 win in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a four-game winless run in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture, while the home team have failed to keep any in their last 16.

Portsmouth are one of the three teams in League One yet to taste defeat on home turf this season.

Only three of the Rams' eight league wins this season have come on the road.

Derby have conceded 16 goals in the league this season. Only Bolton and Barnsley have conceded fewer.

Portsmouth vs Derby County Prediction

Portsmouth are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions and will be looking to continue that streak here. They are undefeated on home turf this season and will be looking forward to Friday's game.

Derby are on a run of back-to-back victories after picking up just one win in their seven games prior. They have, however, won just one of their last five games on the road and could lose this one.

Prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Derby County

Portsmouth vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Portsmouth

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of their last seven matchups)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the last seven meetings between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

