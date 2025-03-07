Portsmouth vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025

Portsmouth host Leeds United at Fratton Park on Sunday in the Championship. The hosts are 17th in the points table with 39 points from 35 matches.

They, however, suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Luton Town in their last match, falling behind midway through the first half as the Hatters registered their first win of the year.

Leeds, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion in their last match, with Junior Firpo's early strike cancelled out by the Baggies later in the first half. Leeds are atop the standings with 76 points from 35 matches.

Portsmouth vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 60th meeting between Portsmouth and Leeds, who lead 23-18.

There have been 18 draws between the two clubs, including four of their last five contests.

Pompey's last win in this fixture came in August 2007 when they beat Leeds 3-0 in a League Cup clash.

Daniel Farke's side are the most prolific side in the second tier this season, with a goal tally of 72.

Portsmouth have conceded 57 goals in the Championship this season. Only Plymouth Argyle (70) have shipped more.

Portsmouth vs Leeds United Prediction

Pompey's latest result ended a three-game winning streak. They have been brilliant at home over the past four months.

Leeds, meanwhile, also saw their three-game winning run end last weekend. They have won their last three away games on the trot and should extend that streak.

Prediction: Portsmouth 1-2 Leeds

Portsmouth vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of their last 11 meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 11 matchups.)

